Finance Ministry to spend THB10bn on recapitalising Thai Airways

SEPO is now considering which stocks will be sold to fund the recapitalisation, said its director-general Pantip Sripimol. She expects at least 10 billion baht will be needed to increase the government’s shareholding in THAI.

She added that THAI’s financial performance is improving now that it has resumed flights after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Since filing for bankruptcy protection, the airline has halved its workforce from over 29,000 to 14,000 and reduced its fleet to 58 aircraft. It forecasts better-than-expected performance with cabin loads at 80 per cent or higher this year.

Pantip predicted THAI would be relisted on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the latter part of 2024.