Bangkok Airways upbeat, predicts 4.5m passengers next year

Puttipong said 50% of Bangkok Airways flights are to and from Koh Samui, while the other 50% is covered by flights to other local destinations and neighbouring countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

“Our situation is gradually returning to normal now that Thais can travel overseas,” Puttipong said.

The ratio of foreign passengers to domestic passengers now stands at 60:40 compared to 80:20 before the pandemic, the CEO added.

In the first nine months of this year, Bangkok Airways reinstated flights to 17 domestic airports and to seven international ones.

From January to September, the airline completed 19,000 flights compared to just 4,800 in the same period last year.

Before the pandemic, Bangkok Airways flew to 34 destinations, 17 in Thailand and 17 overseas.

He said the airline expects to achieve bookings of up to 80% of pre-Covid levels, getting some 4.5 million passengers compared to 6 million before the pandemic.

Bangkok Airways also plans to launch six new international flights next year, from Koh Samui to Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Chengdu and Chongqing and from Bangkok to Mandalay and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

However, Puttipong said his airline will take into account Covid restrictions in other countries and the global economic situation before launching the new routes.

Apart from resuming flights, Bangkok Airways will also invest in the development of the U-Tapao Airport in Rayong and the Eastern Aviation City project through its subsidiary, U-Tapao International Aviation Co Ltd (UTA).

Puttipong said the U-Tapao Airport project will be delayed for a year, while UTA negotiates the extension of investment phases from four to six. He said UTA believes the growth of passengers will be slower than initially expected.

He added that Bangkok Airways will also invest in the expansion of its airport in Trat by extending the runway to accommodate larger planes and expanding the passenger terminal.