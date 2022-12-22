PTT denies condoning human rights violations in Myanmar after Norwegian fund accusation

“And PTT is concerned over the violent situation in Myanmar since the 2021 coup. We support a peaceful solution and we strictly observe the law and international operational standard wherever we carry out business.”

He added that the PTT has been monitoring closely the situation in Myanmar to make future decisions by ensuring that its investments would lead to sustainable development and access to energy sources.

After giant Chevron and TotalEnergies announced their decision to leave Myanmar in January this year to not support the repressive regime, PTT announced in March that it would take over from TotalEnergies the operation of the Yadana gas field with effect from July.

Apart from PTT, the OR also sent a letter of clarification to the SET on Thursday.

Signed by OR CEO Disathat Panyarachun, the PTT subsidiary said the OR invested in the Brighter Energy (BE) joint venture in 2019, holding 35% of shares, for the transportation and storage of petroleum products, in which a storage terminal is in the process of being constructed for the operations in Myanmar.

The objective of the investment is to provide broader benefits and help improve the well-being of Myanmar people, the letter said.

“However, since there has been violence and unrest in Myanmar leading to sanctions imposed by several countries in 2021, OR , as a minority interest shareholder, did not and will not make additional capital injection into BE and has expressly declared our intention to suspend BE’s operations and construction and payments. Also, no payments will be made to anyone on the sanctions list. OR strictly complies with business ethics and policies that shall not involve supporting violence and human rights violations from the BE operations in Myanmar,” the letter said.

“OR has adhered to the sustainability management policy, which consists of environmental, social and good business governance by complying with laws, regulations, international guidelines and international human rights standards.”