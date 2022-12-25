Turkish companies see increased trade with Thailand

The December 16 event included a business matching meeting at which executives from a wide range of Turkish companies – including chemical, cosmetic, plastic, and medicine – met with their Thai counterparts to discuss opportunities for trade.

Cemil Cakar, who led the delegation, said it paved the way for Thai and Turkish companies to work together to increase their competitiveness.

He described Turkey as a bridge to the European market, saying costs were lower in Turkey while the quality of Turkish products was high enough for them to enter the European market.

Thai companies are eager to take advantage of Turkey’s location and its reputation for quality products, Cakar said.

He also said that Turkish companies, like home appliance maker Beko, are investing in the Thai market and that the delegation led to increased interest in Thailand.

Cemil Cakar

representative of the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Exporters Association (IKMIB)