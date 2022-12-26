20 more Kana Pure cannabis outlets to be opened in Thailand next year

Prab Thakral, president and Group CEO of Boutique Corporation, stated at the opening of the third outlet on Monday that the plan was developed after positive feedback from the two licensed cannabis outlets, giving the company confidence to expand nationwide.

However, the exact location has yet to be determined, but it is likely to be on Boutique's own property, the parent company of Kana Pure.

The third fully licensed high-grade medical cannabis dispensary shop is located on Sukhumvit Soi 11.

Prab stated that the shop is still focused on growing high-quality medical cannabis for sale at its Kana Pure outlets, with the goal of medical use under expert advice.

Bespoke grows high-quality medical cannabis in environmentally controlled farms in northern Thailand.