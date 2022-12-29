Grab names top 3 delivery trends for 2023

The "Delivery Trend Report 2022" surveyed behaviours and attitudes of over 30,000 users of the platform in six Southeast Asian countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

It found three big trends emerging as people move into the “new normal” post-pandemic lifestyle.

People are increasingly focused on their health and wellness, which is driving growth of associated products, said Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, senior director of Commercial & Marketing for Grab Thailand, in the report issued on Wednesday.

Healthy and plant-based alternatives are no longer niche, as 74% of Thais say they eat at least one healthy meal every two to three days, and 2 out of 5 consumers have tried plant-based in the last six months.

Meanwhile, as people return to the office, snack breaks at work have become a popular option for group activities. According to the report, 2 out of every 5 Thais snack at least once a day, and 64% admit to ordering snacks for more than one person.

The rising popularity of delivery services is driving up Grab revenue as calculated by delivery Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

Chantsuda said Grab's regional GMV soared by 24% in 2022 from last year, with 7 out of 10 consumers polled saying deliveries are now a permanent part of their lives.

"In Q2 2022, Grab's total transacted delivery sales volume increased by 24% year on year, while average basket sizes of spending via GrabFood and GrabMart increased by 17% year on year," she added.