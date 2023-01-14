Esso deal took one year to close, says Bangchak CEO

On Thursday, Bangchak announced it had acquired 65.99% of Esso (Thailand)’s ordinary shares from ExxonMobil Asia Holdings Pte Ltd. The stake was valued at 55.5 billion baht.

Both Bangchak and Esso (Thailand) are listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

After the takeover, Chaiwat said that Bangchak began planning to acquire more petroleum refineries four years ago as part of its business expansion, as petroleum would remain the company's major money-maker.

“We had serious negotiations with ExxonMobil for a full year,” he said, pointing out that Esso has the capacity to procure crude oil from around the world and is experienced in managing large refineries.