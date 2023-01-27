Long way to go for enterprises in implementing "zero trust" system to reduce cyber-risk

The study, titled "Predicts 2023: Zero Trust Moves Past Marketing Hype Into Reality", which was formally released on Friday, revealed that the majority of organisations view zero trust as a crucial risk-reduction strategy.

John Watts, Garner's vice president analyst, describes zero trust as a security paradigm that explicitly identifies users and devices and grants them just the right amount of access, allowing the business to operate with minimal friction while reducing risks.

“Zero trust is a shift in thinking to address these threats by requiring continuously assessed, explicitly calculated and adaptive trust between users, devices, and resources,” he noted.

Unfortunately, the study found out that very few businesses have actually finished implementing zero-trust.

According to Watts, many organisations built their infrastructure with implicit rather than explicit trust models to simplify access and operations for workers and workloads.

However, those models are insufficient in terms of safety.

Attackers take advantage of this implicit trust in infrastructure to establish malware and then move laterally to achieve their goals, he explained.

Watts suggested that chief information security officers (CISOs) and risk management leaders begin developing an effective zero-trust strategy that balances the need for security with the need to run the business.

The move will assist organisations in completing the scope of their zero-trust implementations.