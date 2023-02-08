Digital lending platform MONIX closes US$20M pre-IPO round led by SCBX and Lombard Asia

The investment was led by the mothership SCBX and a new investor Lombard Asia, a Southeast Asia's growth-focused private equity manager, demonstrating the company's strong growth in micro-finance lending on the path to IPO in the near future and becoming the market leader in Thailand's digital lending arena.

Mr. Qinbin Fan, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Thiranun Arunwattanakul, Chief Operating Officer of MONIX, said “We are extremely delighted to welcome our new partner to jointly create better opportunities for underserved people. The new equity we have secured shows the confidence that SCBX and Lombard Asia have in our vision and market-leading position. We are dedicated to continuously delivering inclusive financial products and services across our platform by advancing the power of unrivaled and cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.”

Since its establishment in 2020 as a joint venture fintech startup between SCBX Group and China’s fintech unicorn Abakus Group, MONIX has been at the forefront of digital unsecured lending solutions for underbanked people in Thailand who are oftentimes overlooked by conventional banks or financial institutions. With the unwavering vision of creating opportunities for people to prosper and enjoy life, the company offers the humanized, AI-driven FINNIX application to over 36 million Thai people in order to improve the country's informal debt problems. This application provides instant money in 5 minutes using only alternative data and does not require any paper documents or guarantors.