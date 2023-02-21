Clarification on the case of the fire incident of the electric ferry
Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (“The Company”) would like to clarify media reports of fires on the electric ferry MINE SMART FERRY at the riverbanks of Wat Thong Khung, located on Poochaosamingprai Road, Samut Prakan Province.
From preliminary investigations, the electric ferry in question was still under construction and awaiting delivery. The electric ferry was not connected to the EV charger system at the time of the incident. Additionally, the incident began on the second deck of the boat, which is located on a different section of the boat to where the battery is located.
The Company would like to point out that the fire incident did not begin due to battery-related issues, nor was it from the battery charger.
The Company is still investigating the source of the fire and will clarify again.
Yours faithfully,
Energy Absolute PCL
