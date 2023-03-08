Airasia appoints commercial president Colin Currie to steer Super App
Airasia operator Capital A has tasked commercial president Colin Currie with charting the course of its Super App by taking a dual role as its CEO of Digital.
Meanwhile, head of investments John Cheing has been appointed chief financial officer for airasia Digital and airasia Super App, effective 1 March.
The company said the leadership transition was in line with growth plans to scale up Capital A’s digital business portfolio, which includes its subsidiaries airasia Super App, the travel & lifestyle platform, and its fintech portfolio BigPay.
Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, said the company’s 2022 fourth-quarter results showed strong performances in its super app and fintech business, ahead of the next phase of digital growth. He also backed Currie in his CEO role for airasia Digital, citing his past experience leading Adidas to record-breaking growth in the regional market.
The task ahead was to create better user experience in travel and payment by forging closer collaboration between the airasia Super App and BigPay platforms, Fernandes added.
Currie said the aim was to build a leading travel super app within the Asean region and beyond.
Airasia describes its Super App as a one-stop travel, e-commerce and fintech platform offering consumers over 15 lines of products and services via the app and the airasia.com website. Its 51 million users and 40 million downloads generate a personalised and seamless consumer experience, the airline said.
BigPay is a Southeast Asian fintech group founded in 2017. The company says it is committed to democratising financial literacy, accessibility, and well-being in the region by providing accessible, transparent, simple, and secure digital financial services. Services offered include payments, international transfers, micro-insurance, personal loans, savings, and smart budgeting.
Related News
AirAsia Aviation Group named one of safest low-cost airlines for 2023
Thai AirAsia Takes “Most On-Time Airline in Asia Pacific” Honor for 2022
Thai AirAsia expects to achieve 90% of pre-Covid business next year