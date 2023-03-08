Airasia appoints commercial president Colin Currie to steer Super App

Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, said the company’s 2022 fourth-quarter results showed strong performances in its super app and fintech business, ahead of the next phase of digital growth. He also backed Currie in his CEO role for airasia Digital, citing his past experience leading Adidas to record-breaking growth in the regional market.

The task ahead was to create better user experience in travel and payment by forging closer collaboration between the airasia Super App and BigPay platforms, Fernandes added.

Currie said the aim was to build a leading travel super app within the Asean region and beyond.