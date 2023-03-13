Four new airlines seeking licences to operate in Thailand

The source told Thansettakij that the four companies are: P80 Air, Really Cool Air, Landarch Airline, and Siam Seaplane.

The source said obtaining air service licences would take time and the four new airlines are expected to be approved to operate next year.

The four companies have contacted the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for an air operating licence (AOL). Once they get an AOL, they can proceed to ask for an air operating certificate for carrying out airline services, the source explained.

“P80 has made the most progress as it has already applied for an AOL and the application is being considered by the CAAT,” the source said.