EA grabs the “TOP INNOVATIVE COMPANY AWARD,” from the Thailand Top Company Award 2023 Show

The award in question is given to top business organizations with excellent performance and innovation, developed by Thai people which benefits the nation. The Company is regarded as a model organization, operating in clean energy businesses, energy storage systems, lithium-ION batteries by AMITA technologies, and commercial electric vehicle businesses using the Ultra-Fast Charge solution. These businesses help propel the company in becoming a leader with a complete EV ecosystem. These innovations are developed by Thai people, who will help create a new industry for Thailand on a sustainable basis.

The show in question was arranged through the Business+ magazine by ARIP Public Company Limited, in cooperation with the Thai University of Commerce, with the slogan for 2023 “The Resilience to Deglobalization,” which talks about the flexibility in reducing dependence on globalization. These awards are a mark of honors for successful companies that will help drive the nation’s economy towards prosperity and growth.