Thailand’s problem with transgenders in the workplace – and how to solve it

Cattreeya Thithiwongsawet, Asia regional diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader at Seagate Technology, had a more positive experience to relate.

“I found my place in this company because there are so many LGBT people and I can really be myself. I came out on my first day and people treated me like a human,” said Cattreeya.

On the bathroom issue, Cattreeya said, “We have a gender-neutral bathroom at our company for both transmen and transwomen and they are encouraged to use whichever bathroom they are comfortable with.”

Cattreeya identifies as they/them.

“I didn't want to be exclusive, I want to be inclusive and able to choose what I'm comfortable with and it'd be good if other companies realise that too,” they said.

“It's a simple thing a company can do even if they have no transgender person yet or even if no one has yet raised the issue.”

Natcharat Polro, a business consultant at DD & Friends SCK, explained the three Qs an employee needs to have for a good work environment – IQ (intelligence quotient), EQ (emotional quotient), and LQ (love quotient).

“Be smart to use love and share the love with every human being and treat everyone equally with respect,” she said.

“If you don't treat others with love, you are also disrespecting yourself,” she added.

Natcharat and Nikky agreed that transgender people usually had to work harder than others to prove themselves.

“The way people look at us is the hardest thing. We use our abilities, not our title, to work and we have to be much better in order to be accepted by society,” said Natcharat.

“We are pressured to work much harder to prove our worth and it’s not fair,” said Nikky.

“As a researcher, I feel there’s so much work just to get here and so much more effort than someone who’s not transgender. You make it look so easy so we think it's the case,” said IDEAL initiative’s head, Dr Mallory.

“There's a huge amount of strength to get to where you are,” he added.

The panel recommended the following changes to create a healthier workplace for transgender people.

“If you're a leader you should introduce an ERG [employee resource group] to your company. Your employees will give you the ideas and your job is to support and incorporate those ideas,” said Cattreeya.

“I support everyone speaking out; things won't be fixed until you speak. If nothing is done, nothing will change,” said ExxonMobil’s Anamika.

“It’s your right and people in the next generation can benefit from it as well,” she added.

“Companies should start hiring transgenders in human resources because only a transgender knows what another transgender wants,” said Wharinthorn.

“As allies, when we hear or see something inappropriate, we can walk in, stand up for them and say something,” offered Mallory.

“If you have access to authority, you now have the gift of knowledge and advantage to advance needs you see, such as inclusion policies and getting ahead of the curve on bathroom policy,” said Mark Maddox, programme director of San Diego Pride.

“Know that it is possible for change to happen, and I ask you to take action,” he said.

“When you have a chance, make a change. I’d love to see inclusion turned into empowerment. Let’s have a paradigm shift,” said Nikky.

For more information and event updates, visit sasin.edu/transtalents

Related News

Miss LGBTQ joins Democrat, party claims validation of its policy on sexual diversity

Thai transgender CEO finally conquers "Miss Universe"

World Athletics vote to ban transgender women