First transport train to China via Laos is a boon for Thai farmers

It is a collaboration between logistics company Pan-Asia Silk Road and its partners China Railway Express Co Ltd, Guangzhou Communications Investment Group Co Ltd, Laos-China Railway Co Ltd, Shenzhen Eternal Asia Supply Chain Co Ltd, Vientiane Logistics Park, State Railway of Thailand, PTT Plc, Oriental Merchant Express Co Ltd, and Asia Express Logistics Co Ltd.

"Rail transport will be the best choice for Thai farmers to export to China," said Kraiyasit Intarapanich, managing director of Global Multimodal Logistics (GML).

Rail transport is a faster and safer way to export than by trucks and ships, and it also helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions, he said.

GML aims to export at least 5,000 refrigerated containers of Thai fruits, primarily durian and mangosteen, worth more than 10 billion baht this year.

The company also aims to export products manufactured by its partners, such as plastic beads and frozen foods, he added.

"The Map Ta Phut-Kunming route will take three to four days, Map Ta Phut-Chongqing would take four to five days, and Map Ta Phut to Guangzhou will take five to six days," he said.