First transport train to China via Laos is a boon for Thai farmers
The first Thailand-Laos-China cargo train left Map Ta Phut in Rayong bound for Guangzhou on Wednesday morning, carrying durians.
The train is transporting 25 refrigerated containers of the fruit and will take five days to travel 3,453 kilometres to Guangzhou.
This cargo train is part of the "Opening of Thailand-Laos-China International Freight Train" project to facilitate the transport of products.
It is a collaboration between logistics company Pan-Asia Silk Road and its partners China Railway Express Co Ltd, Guangzhou Communications Investment Group Co Ltd, Laos-China Railway Co Ltd, Shenzhen Eternal Asia Supply Chain Co Ltd, Vientiane Logistics Park, State Railway of Thailand, PTT Plc, Oriental Merchant Express Co Ltd, and Asia Express Logistics Co Ltd.
"Rail transport will be the best choice for Thai farmers to export to China," said Kraiyasit Intarapanich, managing director of Global Multimodal Logistics (GML).
Rail transport is a faster and safer way to export than by trucks and ships, and it also helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions, he said.
GML aims to export at least 5,000 refrigerated containers of Thai fruits, primarily durian and mangosteen, worth more than 10 billion baht this year.
The company also aims to export products manufactured by its partners, such as plastic beads and frozen foods, he added.
"The Map Ta Phut-Kunming route will take three to four days, Map Ta Phut-Chongqing would take four to five days, and Map Ta Phut to Guangzhou will take five to six days," he said.
Teerapong Techasathien, chief operating officer of PAS, said the company will focus on “door to door service”.
The service also covers documentation and customs procedures, he said.
"In addition, PAS is collaborating with partners in Thailand and overseas, such as China, Laos, Malaysia and Cambodia to boost transport efficiency and gain confidence among customers," he said.
The company aims to expand its rail transport service to Russia and Europe, he said.