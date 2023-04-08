Thailand will add rail service for durian exports to China this month

Durians will be transported in refrigerated containers along with mangosteens and frozen seafood, from Map Ta Phut in Rayong province to Kunming, Chongqing, and Guangzhou in southern China.

Between 700 and 1,000 containers are expected to be shipped to China this year, according to the governor. It will take three to four days for a freight train to travel from Map Ta Phut to Kunming, four to five days to Chongqing, and five to six days to Guangzhou, he said.

The shipments on April 19 will pave the way for expansion of Thai exports via train to other areas in China as well as European countries with rail links with China, Monsit said.

