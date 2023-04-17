Pan-Asia Silk Road readies for Thailand-Laos-China freight train

PAS, a leader in logistics and cargo transport, and partners will unveil the historic route from Map Ta Phut station in Rayong to Guangzhou at a ceremony titled “Opening of Thailand-Laos-China International Freight Train” on Wednesday (April 19).

The train will carry 25 reefer (refrigerated) containers of durians over a distance of 3,453 kilometres to reach Guangzhou in just five days.

Also participating in the ceremony will be the company’s joint investment partners in rail transport systems, Global Multimodal Logistics Co Ltd and Kaocharoen Train Transport Co Ltd.

Other partners and affiliates joining the event are China Railway Express Co Ltd, Guangzhou Communications Investment Group Co Ltd, Laos - China Railway Company Limited, Shenzhen Eternal Asia Supply Chain Co Ltd, Vientiane Logistics Park, State Railway of Thailand, PTT Plc, Oriental Merchant Express Co Ltd, and Asia Express Logistics Co Ltd.

PAS and affiliates have also prepared 700-1,000 refrigerated containers for Thai exporters to transport their products – especially durians, mangosteens, and frozen seafood – to China.

The journey from Map Ta Phut to Kunming will take 3-4 days, while Map Ta Phut-Chongqing will take 4-5 days, and Map Ta Phut-Guangzhou will take 5-6 days. The routes offer a cheaper, faster and safer mode of cargo transport to China, said the company.