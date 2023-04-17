Pan-Asia Silk Road readies for Thailand-Laos-China freight train
Pan-Asia Silk Road (PAS) will this week launch the first cargo train to Guangzhou, to ensure that fresh durians from Thailand reach Chinese consumers in just five days.
PAS, a leader in logistics and cargo transport, and partners will unveil the historic route from Map Ta Phut station in Rayong to Guangzhou at a ceremony titled “Opening of Thailand-Laos-China International Freight Train” on Wednesday (April 19).
The train will carry 25 reefer (refrigerated) containers of durians over a distance of 3,453 kilometres to reach Guangzhou in just five days.
Also participating in the ceremony will be the company’s joint investment partners in rail transport systems, Global Multimodal Logistics Co Ltd and Kaocharoen Train Transport Co Ltd.
Other partners and affiliates joining the event are China Railway Express Co Ltd, Guangzhou Communications Investment Group Co Ltd, Laos - China Railway Company Limited, Shenzhen Eternal Asia Supply Chain Co Ltd, Vientiane Logistics Park, State Railway of Thailand, PTT Plc, Oriental Merchant Express Co Ltd, and Asia Express Logistics Co Ltd.
PAS and affiliates have also prepared 700-1,000 refrigerated containers for Thai exporters to transport their products – especially durians, mangosteens, and frozen seafood – to China.
The journey from Map Ta Phut to Kunming will take 3-4 days, while Map Ta Phut-Chongqing will take 4-5 days, and Map Ta Phut-Guangzhou will take 5-6 days. The routes offer a cheaper, faster and safer mode of cargo transport to China, said the company.
PAS is an international cargo carrier that operates trains from Thailand and Asean countries to China, Russia, and European countries, as well as operating domestic trains on all routes.
Its mission, said the company, is to provide efficient and effective logistics and transport services to fulfil the needs of customers across all groups, including large-scale exporters, small exporters, and farmers looking to export their produce. The PAS “Door to Door Service”, allows senders and receivers to submit and receive the products conveniently at their door via the company’s storage units. PAS also handles all documentation and customs procedures to facilitate transport of products and ensure they reach their destination safely in a fast and cost-saving manner, it said.
PAS has built a network of partnership with both domestic and foreign partners, including in China, Laos, Malaysia and Cambodia, to create comprehensive logistics and transport infrastructures that can be further expanded in the future. This infrastructure also helps strengthen customers’ confidence in the company’s potential to expand its bases in both Thailand and overseas, PAS explained.
PAS provides the following logistics and transport services:
1. Cargo transport using both normal and reefer containers
2. Multimodal cargo transport
3. Partnership integration to create a comprehensive rail network
4. Digital system development to ensure online monitoring of cargo transport 24/7
PAS also has a group of affiliates that provide one-stop services for domestic transport, customs procedures for both import and export, and warehouses for rent to fulfil the various needs of customers.
PAS, its affiliates and partners are ready and committed to providing high-quality services in logistics and transport via sea, air and land channels, said the company. The group said it is also constantly improving services to become an international leader in logistics fully equipped with efficient personnel, modern technology, and flexible business strategy to suit the needs of customers, and economic and global situations that are constantly changing.
