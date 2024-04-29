Hong Kong offers incubation programme for startups

This move aims to support the special administrative region’s bid to create a thriving innovation and technology ecosystem that attracts talent and allows possibilities for the development in fields of medical technology, big data and artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, new materials, microelectronics, financial technology and sustainability.

“We want to let the world know Hong Kong is an international research and development hub, and we can attract people from all over the world to see what opportunities are in Asia,” said Albert Wong, chief executive of the science park.

As Hong Kong's market is still small, the science park’s head of partnerships Eric Or said many activities are being prepared to enable startups to expand abroad, especially in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the US.

“Southeast Asia and Thailand are our next target markets, so we want [startups] to expand to Thailand in the construction business,” he said.

Asked if there is any plan to boost the potential of Thai startups, he said the science park would attract them to take part in the incubation programme so they will be able to access bigger markets like mainland China.

The science park is planning to attract Thai startups to Hong Kong in the second half of this year, he added.