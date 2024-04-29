Thailand’s March exports plunge 10.9% year on year: TPSO

TPSO director general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said the 10.9% contraction was partly because the export value in March last year was very high.

Despite the decline, Poonpong said, March’s export value was still close to the average value for the past five years despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical uncertainties.

He added that extreme weather conditions were affecting harvests, which in turn affected their exports.