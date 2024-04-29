Thailand hits all imports with 7% VAT to create level playing field

Currently, VAT is not applied to goods costing less than 1,500 baht.

Lavaron Sangsnit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said on Monday that the Cabinet has greenlit the decision to impose VAT on all imported goods, regardless of the price.

“Imposing this tax will ensure fairness within the local trading system. Goods purchased from overseas through online platforms will now be subject to VAT, much like goods purchased from stores locally,” he said.

Import duties, however, remain under the purview of the Customs Department and will continue being applied in line with the World Customs Organisation, he said.