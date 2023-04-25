Salesforce powers up Einstein GPT for CRM intelligence in digital era
Salesforce, a top customer relationship management (CRM) software provider, recently launched Einstein GPT, an artificial intelligence-powered system that helps generate leads, contacts and opportunities for businesses.
Amit Suxena, Salesforce vice president who oversees the Asean region, told the press on Tuesday that digital transformation is the new driving force for Thailand’s economy.
The California-based firm’s “State of the Connected Customer Report 2022” shows that Thailand’s digital economy will be worth US$57 billion by 2025 and up to $79.5 billion by 2030.
Suxena explained that Einstein GPT is the world’s first generative artificial intelligence (AI) for CRM, as it employs AI to create personalised content across all Salesforce clouds, increasing productivity and customer satisfaction.
He said good customer experiences give companies a competitive edge, especially in the digital economy as consumers are becoming increasingly demanding and expect quick responses.
Rabos Suvanamas, Salesforce Thailand’s solutions lead, explained that Einstein GPT will work with the company’s existing AI technology and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud to ingest, harmonise and unify customer data for companies.
This means, Salesforce customers can connect their data to an advanced OpenAI model or their own external model to create natural-language prompts within their Salesforce CRM. This will generate content to changing customer information and needs in real-time, he said.
“For example, if you are a company salesperson, you can use Einstein GPT to source information about potential clients and ask it to write an email for you. Meanwhile, if you work in the customer service department, Einstein GPT will provide the best answer and offer solutions to clients who contact you via chatbox, e-mail, or phone call. It will then automatically write a summary report after you complete the task," he said.
Rabos added that Einstein GPT is perfect for any industry that involves a high level of client interaction, particularly sales, services, marketing and even development departments.
He said Einstein GPT is not meant to replace humans but aims to empower and assist them in boosting productivity while using less time and resources.
He said the technology will be used in a closed pilot system all year and that he will notify the media when it is ready for public release.
Apart from Einstein, Salesforce also announced a new update to its ChatGPT for Slack application, which was created in collaboration with OpenAI.
Rabos said the app includes new AI-powered conversation summaries, tools to research any topic and writing assistance to help users quickly draft messages.
Suxena added that he believes Thailand’s growth will be fuelled by the transformation of its business ecosystem with support from digital technology.
“This year, we’ll continue to deliver success to our customers, while also supporting a larger ecosystem of today’s business landscape through ‘skilling’ initiatives so the workforce can keep pace with changing business demands,” he said.
Thai businesses should become customer focused to meet rising customer expectations, he said, adding that this will also help Salesforce’s growth in the region.