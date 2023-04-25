Salesforce powers up Einstein GPT for CRM intelligence in digital era

Amit Suxena, Salesforce vice president who oversees the Asean region, told the press on Tuesday that digital transformation is the new driving force for Thailand’s economy.

The California-based firm’s “State of the Connected Customer Report 2022” shows that Thailand’s digital economy will be worth US$57 billion by 2025 and up to $79.5 billion by 2030.

Suxena explained that Einstein GPT is the world’s first generative artificial intelligence (AI) for CRM, as it employs AI to create personalised content across all Salesforce clouds, increasing productivity and customer satisfaction.

He said good customer experiences give companies a competitive edge, especially in the digital economy as consumers are becoming increasingly demanding and expect quick responses.

Rabos Suvanamas, Salesforce Thailand’s solutions lead, explained that Einstein GPT will work with the company’s existing AI technology and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud to ingest, harmonise and unify customer data for companies.

This means, Salesforce customers can connect their data to an advanced OpenAI model or their own external model to create natural-language prompts within their Salesforce CRM. This will generate content to changing customer information and needs in real-time, he said.

“For example, if you are a company salesperson, you can use Einstein GPT to source information about potential clients and ask it to write an email for you. Meanwhile, if you work in the customer service department, Einstein GPT will provide the best answer and offer solutions to clients who contact you via chatbox, e-mail, or phone call. It will then automatically write a summary report after you complete the task," he said.