SATURDAY, June 03, 2023
Emporium and EmQuartier join Pride Month celebrations

THURSDAY, June 01, 2023

Emporium and EmQuartier are flying the rainbow flag this month with a host of moving experiences in support of the diverse LGBTQIAN+ community and to foster a community-centric environment for individuals of various genders.

Onthira Bharksuwana, Senior Executive Manager of Emporium District, told the press that Emporium and EmQuartier are proud supporters of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"We believe in promoting human rights and providing everyone with equal experiences within our shopping centre."

"We have been working alongside the diverse LGBTQ+ community for a long time, acknowledging their creativity and innovative thinking. Most importantly, this group embraces a ‘work hard, play hard' lifestyle," Onthira said.

Onthira Bharksuwana, Senior Executive Manager of Emporium District

Customers from diverse backgrounds have long enjoyed positive experiences at the shopping centre and are familiar with the ambiance, which includes brand-focused services and popular events that align with the lifestyles of the LGBTQ+ community.

This goes beyond creating fleeting moments but rather focuses on building a comprehensive experience that reflects the values of Emporium and EmQuartier.

"As we enter Pride Month, it is crucial to reaffirm the creation of a special atmosphere that delivers an even more exceptional experience," she said.

Emporium District has partnered with F.Y.I. Market to present LGBTQ+ aesthetics through creative works in “Make My Way”, taking place from today through June 11 at Quartier Avenue, G Floor, Emporium District.

This market will showcase desserts, pastries, fashion, and accessories from more than 55 renowned shops with the participation of well-known key opinion leaders representing diverse genders.

The highlight of the event will be the "Your Love Is Like A Flower" painting workshop, which will provide everyone with an opportunity to express their creativity and celebrate the equality of the LGBTQ+ community.

 

