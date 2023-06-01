Emporium and EmQuartier join Pride Month celebrations

Onthira Bharksuwana, Senior Executive Manager of Emporium District, told the press that Emporium and EmQuartier are proud supporters of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"We believe in promoting human rights and providing everyone with equal experiences within our shopping centre."

"We have been working alongside the diverse LGBTQ+ community for a long time, acknowledging their creativity and innovative thinking. Most importantly, this group embraces a ‘work hard, play hard' lifestyle," Onthira said.