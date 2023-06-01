Emporium and EmQuartier join Pride Month celebrations
Emporium and EmQuartier are flying the rainbow flag this month with a host of moving experiences in support of the diverse LGBTQIAN+ community and to foster a community-centric environment for individuals of various genders.
Onthira Bharksuwana, Senior Executive Manager of Emporium District, told the press that Emporium and EmQuartier are proud supporters of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
"We believe in promoting human rights and providing everyone with equal experiences within our shopping centre."
"We have been working alongside the diverse LGBTQ+ community for a long time, acknowledging their creativity and innovative thinking. Most importantly, this group embraces a ‘work hard, play hard' lifestyle," Onthira said.
Customers from diverse backgrounds have long enjoyed positive experiences at the shopping centre and are familiar with the ambiance, which includes brand-focused services and popular events that align with the lifestyles of the LGBTQ+ community.
This goes beyond creating fleeting moments but rather focuses on building a comprehensive experience that reflects the values of Emporium and EmQuartier.
"As we enter Pride Month, it is crucial to reaffirm the creation of a special atmosphere that delivers an even more exceptional experience," she said.
Emporium District has partnered with F.Y.I. Market to present LGBTQ+ aesthetics through creative works in “Make My Way”, taking place from today through June 11 at Quartier Avenue, G Floor, Emporium District.
This market will showcase desserts, pastries, fashion, and accessories from more than 55 renowned shops with the participation of well-known key opinion leaders representing diverse genders.
The highlight of the event will be the "Your Love Is Like A Flower" painting workshop, which will provide everyone with an opportunity to express their creativity and celebrate the equality of the LGBTQ+ community.