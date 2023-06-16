Agoda CEO urges Thailand to expand and diversify options for tourists

He made the comments while providing an overview of the Asia Pacific tourism industry in the first five months of the year based on data from the online booking platform.

The data revealed an impressive recovery as well as growth in nearly all cities and countries in the region, with some already outpacing the growth they attained in years prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

The most popular destination is Japan, followed by Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and South Korea in that order, according to Agoda’s data.

Thailand was among the top three destinations for travellers from 98 countries, and the top destination for travellers from 39 – including Malaysia, China, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos – in the first five months of this year.

Thailand was also the top choice in Asia for visitors from Germany, France, Israel, the Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, and Sweden.

Morgenshtern, who has been living in Thailand for more than nine years, said he believes the country is the best vacation destination, but sees room for improvement to attract more visitors.

He cited Japan as an example, saying it is well-known outside of Asia due to massive trade and investment. It also has more high-end attractions and activities for visitors, including world-class theme parks.

Thailand needs to create more things for visitors to do besides typical tourist attractions, Morgenshtern said when asked how Thailand could attract more tourists. But, fundamentally, he boiled down his advice to numbers. Just bring in more people, he said. The higher the number of visitors, the greater the likelihood that tourism will have a positive impact on the country’s revenues, he said.