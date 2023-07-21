Funeral wreaths from shrouds help to reduce waste

Now environmentally conscious clothing brand Niran thinks it has come up with the answer. They use their knowledge and expertise in weaving to create wreaths from funeral shrouds that can be donated after the ceremony.

Onnapat Boonanantapat, the founder of Niran, noted that most customers donate the shrouds to charities or hospitals.

“Our weaving factory was starting to slow down, and revenues were also low. So we wanted to produce something new with added value. We saw that the fabrics we produced could be used for other purposes, so the idea to make shroud wreaths began,” Onnapat said.