All Now goes green with new EV Vision project

Tanate Piriyothinkul, CEO of All Now Group, said the company is committed to reducing environmental pollution by utilising electric energy instead of fossil fuels, as well as reducing air pollutants and logistics costs by transporting more goods per trip. The EV Vision project involves using large electric trucks with a range of 200 kilometres per charge, carrying up to 16 cubic metres of cargo.

The company has already initiated deliveries from the Bang Bua Thong distribution centre to over 20 7-Eleven branches and is planning to add its centres in Mahachai and Lad Krabang, covering over 700 branches in total. Their target is to have 100 electric trucks in service by the end of 2024 and install charging stations at each centre. Furthermore, they aim to extend electric transportation to other businesses within and outside the CP group in the future, becoming a leading green logistics company promoting environmental preservation by 2025, Tanate said.