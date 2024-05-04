Eastern provinces offers a sweet feast, as fruit-tasting campaign opens

The event is being organised by the Eastern region chapter of the TAT.

Fruits are one of major exports and attractions of nine eastern provinces: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi and Sa Kaeo.

The director of the TAT's eastern office, Somchai Chomphunoi, said the campaign this year would be held under the concept “Colourful Burapha” to attract visitors and fruit lovers to the eastern region, which offers a variety of foods and activities during the summertime.

Food is one of the five main “F” soft powers that the government aims to promote as economic drivers. The others are film, fashion, fight and festival.

Apart from tasting freshly picked fruits from orchards at special prices, visitors to the eastern region will also experience the local lifestyle of the communities along the eastern seaboard, as well as historical and natural attractions, said Somchai.

The highlights of the campaign include the Rayong Wander Fruit 2024 event, running until July 31 at 32 orchards in the province, where every purchase of 500 baht of fruits will be awarded with a 100-baht discount.

Chanthaburi offers special discounts at 20 hotels, 31 restaurants, and 14 orchards in the province from now until June 15.