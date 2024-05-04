Canada police charge three with murder of Sikh leader Nijjar, probe India link

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead in June outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population. A few months later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited evidence of Indian government involvement, prompting a diplomatic crisis with New Delhi.

Police said the matter was still under investigation and other probes were being carried out. The three men were named as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karan Brar, 22.

"We're investigating their ties, if any, to the Indian government," Mandeep Mooker, a police superintendent, told a televised news conference.