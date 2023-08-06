CPF cage-free eggs win Asia’s first carbon-neutral stamp
Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), Thailand’s top food producer, has declared that it is the first company in Asia that can label the eggs it sells as carbon neutral.
The eggs sold under CPF’s U Farm brand reportedly meet its goal to provide quality protein at affordable prices, while respecting animal rights and environment protection regulations.
Somkid Wannalukkhee, CPF senior vice president, said recently that the company had won this green label from its efforts to develop a line of low-carbon products to mitigate any impact on the environment.
To achieve this, he said, CPF has employed several measures and practises at its egg factory, including using automated conveyors, adhering strictly to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s food loss regulations, recycling egg shells, packaging with recycled paper, as well as using renewable energy and biofuel.
The cage-free and carbon-neutral label on CPF’s egg products also gives Thai consumers more options to consume high-quality protein that is not just good for health but is also friendly to animals and the environment, he said.
"Apart from producing chemical-free, healthy products, CPF wants to lend a hand in addressing global warming,” Somkid said.
He explained that by producing carbon-neutral eggs, CPF wins carbon credits to offset residual carbon emissions generated during the manufacturing process until the disposal of packaging waste.
As a result, the product’s greenhouse emissions are zero.
Eggs produced under this system create 30% less emissions than those produced conventionally.
Through this practice, CPF managed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 617,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent last year.
Furthermore, cage-free eggs ensure consumers that egg-laying hens live in a healthy, cruelty-free environment.
There are some 818 CPF products that are undergoing international assessment, while more than 56 have been certified under carbon labelling and two egg products are classified as carbon-free.
Somkid said CPF aims to ensure 40% of its revenue comes from green products by 2030.