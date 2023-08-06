CPF cage-free eggs win Asia’s first carbon-neutral stamp

The eggs sold under CPF’s U Farm brand reportedly meet its goal to provide quality protein at affordable prices, while respecting animal rights and environment protection regulations.

Somkid Wannalukkhee, CPF senior vice president, said recently that the company had won this green label from its efforts to develop a line of low-carbon products to mitigate any impact on the environment.

To achieve this, he said, CPF has employed several measures and practises at its egg factory, including using automated conveyors, adhering strictly to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s food loss regulations, recycling egg shells, packaging with recycled paper, as well as using renewable energy and biofuel.

The cage-free and carbon-neutral label on CPF’s egg products also gives Thai consumers more options to consume high-quality protein that is not just good for health but is also friendly to animals and the environment, he said.