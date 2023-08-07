BCPG invests more than THB5 billion in natural gas business in US

"The investment in Carroll County Energy LLC is a good opportunity to gain stable revenue. The power plant serves the energy needs of the PJM, the largest regional transmission organization (RTO), coordinating the movement of wholesale electricity in 13 states in the US.

And with efficient power generation and low fuel consumption, the power plant is more competitive in terms of energy price in the market. According to investment proportion, BCPG gains more production capacity in the Carroll County Energy LLC from 61 MW to 341 MW", said Niwat.

