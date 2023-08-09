PTT to plant 86,173 rai of forests in 2023

PTT President and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon said on Wednesday that the company's reforestation project aims to rehabilitate the ecosystem and increase natural resources for absorbing carbon dioxide.

He said PTT aims to reforest 2 million rai nationwide by 2030, of which 1 million rai will come from PTT and the other 1 million rai from its subsidiaries.

Combined with the existing 1 million rai, the forest would absorb around 20% of Thailand’s total greenhouse gas emissions or more than 4.15 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, he said.

He added that the forest will help develop watershed areas, boost biodiversity and create economic value for the community worth more than 1 million baht per year.