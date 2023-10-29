Food packaging giant Tetra Pak champions innovation in Thailand’s F&B industry

This focus was apparent at the food packaging giant’s “Innovation Starts Here” event held in Bangkok last month.

The event served as a platform for thought leaders in the country’s food and beverage sector to explore ways to enhance operational efficiency, advance sustainability initiatives and maintain an unwavering commitment to quality control, ultimately benefiting consumers.

Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, the company's managing director, said modern consumers have become increasingly discerning, factoring in elements such as value, cost and environmental impact when making purchases.

Drawing insights from “Trendipedia 2023”, an annual study tracking consumer shifts, four key trends emerged:

Flexi-shopping: Reflects consumers’ adaptability in spending, based on the value they place on each purchase.

Eatertainment: Connects with online communities that revel in discovering and sharing new food trends.

Local Reclaimed: Celebrates traditional tastes and flavours with an emphasis on local ingredients.

In Control: Signifies the desire to harness new technology for managing factors affecting health.

These trends offer valuable pointers for industry stakeholders. For instance, as the trend of purchasing local food and ingredients gains momentum, the industry should be ready to offer products and services that align with these preferences while supporting local producers.

Ratanasiri also emphasised the role of innovation, especially in Thailand’s food and beverage sector, which is projected to grow steadily, ultimately reaching a market value of US$87.4 billion by 2028.