Food packaging giant Tetra Pak champions innovation in Thailand’s F&B industry
In an era of rapid global economic shifts, disruptions and uncertainties, Tetra Pak highlights the role of innovation and collaboration in food processing and packaging.
This focus was apparent at the food packaging giant’s “Innovation Starts Here” event held in Bangkok last month.
The event served as a platform for thought leaders in the country’s food and beverage sector to explore ways to enhance operational efficiency, advance sustainability initiatives and maintain an unwavering commitment to quality control, ultimately benefiting consumers.
Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, the company's managing director, said modern consumers have become increasingly discerning, factoring in elements such as value, cost and environmental impact when making purchases.
Drawing insights from “Trendipedia 2023”, an annual study tracking consumer shifts, four key trends emerged:
- Flexi-shopping: Reflects consumers’ adaptability in spending, based on the value they place on each purchase.
- Eatertainment: Connects with online communities that revel in discovering and sharing new food trends.
- Local Reclaimed: Celebrates traditional tastes and flavours with an emphasis on local ingredients.
- In Control: Signifies the desire to harness new technology for managing factors affecting health.
These trends offer valuable pointers for industry stakeholders. For instance, as the trend of purchasing local food and ingredients gains momentum, the industry should be ready to offer products and services that align with these preferences while supporting local producers.
Ratanasiri also emphasised the role of innovation, especially in Thailand’s food and beverage sector, which is projected to grow steadily, ultimately reaching a market value of US$87.4 billion by 2028.
“This growth underscores the significance of innovation in sustaining and accelerating this trajectory, enabling the sector to meet the demands of consumers seeking innovative, sustainable and health-conscious food and beverage products,” she said.
Tetra Pak has also kept up with changing trends through its global network, with its portfolio showcasing the value of end-to-end innovation.
"Innovation is embedded in our DNA – and we're committed to continuing that tradition well into the future," she said.
Ratanasiri added that Tetra Pak's innovative approach stands out in the competitive market thanks to cutting-edge technology and a global network of experts across various industries.
Despite this year’s somewhat challenging market landscape due to economic softness and cautious consumer spending, Tetra Pak sees growth opportunities, especially for niche products like health beverages, plant-based foods and ice cream.
“Thailand is one of our key growth countries in Asean for processing,” she said. “Consumers are willing to pay a little more for ‘what’s good’, if the product meets their needs. This means that packaging with different shapes/designs will play an important role in making the product stand out in a crowded shelf and communicate its differentiation points.”
In addition to delivering a portfolio that excels in performance and quality, Tetra Pak places a strong emphasis on cultivating long-term partnerships to drive sustainable business growth for its customers. The company’s sustainability approach extends from protecting food through processing and packaging to reducing the environmental footprint.
The “Innovation Starts Here” event was held exclusively for Tetra Pak Thailand’s food and beverage industry customers.
It drew more than 100 attendees from 51 companies, sparking 88 questions during the interactive sessions and leading to 116 content downloads after the summit.