With focus on data centre connectivity, Nokia eyes Thailand as regional hub

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Ajay Sharma, head of Nokia Thailand and Cambodia, pledged to expand the company’s role and footprint in the country and region just as digital-related businesses are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

He said the company aims to be part of this evolving market where the data centre is just starting.

"This is the actual game of connecting real data centres, not only within Thailand, but also across the border," he said, adding that Nokia is in a very good position because it already has a proven technology, established interfaces, and installed ways.

"I think we are on the right path for the scale of the market," he said.

His confidence stems from Thailand's Board of Investment implementing several incentive programmes, ranging from tax exemptions to other benefits for companies investing in digital technology and data centres in the kingdom.

Sharma explained that the expansion of digital businesses necessitated the use of accurate and dependable data centres.

As a result, it is not surprising to learn that several outstanding companies, including Etix Everywhere, Singtel-AIS, and Raimond Land-Nautilus Data Technologies, have already laid out a collaboration plan to develop a data centre campus in Thailand, he said.

Data centre market

According to RationalStat's research, the Thai data centre market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 25% between 2022 and 2028.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that by 2025, the country's data centre market will have doubled in size to 100 megawatts of current capacity.