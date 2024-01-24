Thailand must get out of comfort zone amid global polycrises, CEOs warn

Supachai Parchariyanon, CEO and co-founder of consulting and investment firm RISE, said that the world was currently experiencing polycrises, with many severe issues such as economic slowdown, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, decoupling relations, and climate change emerging at the same time.

He was speaking at a panel discussion hosted by MCFIVA on Tuesday titled "How would Thailand move forward during polycrises: Lessons learned from the World Economic Forum”.

He pointed out that the old school solution would no longer be effective, and countries around the world were struggling to find the right solutions that would benefit both themselves and the planet.

"What I observed while attending the World Economic Forum was that the topic 'How to tackle and handle this polycrises?' was one of the topics that countries and business leaders at the forum discussed the most, realising that the impact of the polycrises needs partnership and collaboration for all to overcome," he said.

He added that at the global level, the forum agreed to rebuild trust so that each country could work together to address the crises, including sharing technologies and experiences.

In terms of country level, he noted that each country has its own context to deal with, but they all share the same key foundations for thriving, which are skilled workers, green technology, and AI.

And Thailand is no exception in its efforts to strengthen these foundations, he said.