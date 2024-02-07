Korean Air opens more routes to Thailand as tourism demand rebounds

The extra flights on the Incheon-Don Mueang route are serving high demand from Koreans seeking to escape winter in January and February, said country manager Kim Jongmin.

The airline currently offers five daily flights from Incheon to Bangkok, one from Incheon to Phuket, and two from Incheon to Chiang Mai.

“We can now say our [Thailand] flight schedules have fully recovered from Covid-19 and even increased in frequency,” Kim said.

He added, we also operated during Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline’s Korea-Thailand routes saw a 190% rise in passenger volume last year, driving overall profits to US$11.3 billion – surpassing 2019 levels.

Thailand’s tourism has experienced a sluggish rebound, with revenue still not back at pre-Covid levels. Of the 28 million foreign visitors in 2023, Koreans were third on the list with 1.65 million tourists, behind Malaysia and China. Thailand is popular among Koreans for its urban sightseeing, retreats and golf courses.

Asia-Pacific region air traffic posted the highest yearly growth worldwide in 2023, with a 126.1% rise, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).