OR accelerates its entry into Thailand’s health and beauty market

Disathat Panyarachun, OR Chief Executive Officer, and Katsunori Sugiura, Sugi Holdings Representative Director & President, jointly signed a memorandum of cooperation in Tokyo.

This collaboration aims to explore Thailand's health and beauty market, offering a diverse range of quality, affordable, and distinctive products tailored to Thai consumers.

Disathat highlighted Thailand's position as Southeast Asia's second-largest health and beauty market, valued at 350 billion baht in 2022. With strategic international and local partnerships, OR plans to capitalize on this opportunity by introducing a novel retail format that provides a seamless shopping experience both offline and online.

The platform will feature unique and affordable products from Japan, Korea, and Thailand, propelling the company into a new growth trajectory.