THAI achieves big revenue boost, sets target to trade on exchange

His commitment follows the airline’s recorded operational performance in 2023, which saw total revenue, excluding one-time transactions, of 161,067 million baht, 53.3% higher than in 2022.

Emphasising that the majority of its revenue comes from its core business, which is passengers, rather than selling assets, the scenario allows the airline to begin a strategic plan to adjust its capital structure through a debt-to-equity swap later this year.

According to the plan, THAI would complete its capital restructure by the end of this year, exit the debt rehabilitation plan, and file for stock market trading in the second quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the airline will start paying the remaining 400 million baht in ticket debt to passengers in March as its operational revenue increases.

Piyasvast said the success is due to the airline employees’ efforts at all levels to steadfastly follow the board strategy, and that the airline’s recovery at this time was done without any government assistance or use the people’s taxes.