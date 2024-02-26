THAI ‘makes progress’ to settle debts, ticket refunds end March 31

Thai Airways says it is ready to fulfil its debt obligations, with accumulated cash reserves exceeding 67 billion baht providing sufficient liquidity for its business operations.

This calendar year marks the first instalment for repayment to trade editors known as Group 10, which includes certain creditors holding convertible debentures totalling more than 10 billion baht.

According to Piyasvasti Amranand, who chairs the executive committee for the business recovery plan at Thai Airways International, the recovery of the aviation and tourism industry, coupled with the increasing travel demand, has significantly boosted the company’s income.

Piyasvasti emphasised that the company is now in a financially flexible position and can meet its debt obligations as outlined in the business recovery plan.

“The total debt at the moment is 120 billion baht, and we are committed to repaying the entire amount in 12 instalments. The first instalment is scheduled to be paid in the middle of this year, totalling over 10 billion baht. Following a financial assessment, we are confident that Thai Airways will be able to fulfil the debt repayment plan as scheduled,” Piyasvasti said