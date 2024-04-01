Newly merged True Corporation eyes wider market share with TAT collaboration

The main focus of the expansion will be selling SIM cards and roaming services to foreigners, True Corp’s CEO Manat Manavutiveth said on Monday.

The collaboration will also focus on promoting TAT’s special travel campaigns, privileges and other tourism-related initiatives. The telecom giant also plans to promote Thailand’s secondary cities and each region’s unique soft power.

Claiming to be Thailand’s biggest 5G network, Manat said that True’s aim is to provide necessary connections to every tourist in every corner of the country.

According to TAT, Thailand expects to welcome 36 million foreigners this year, and make 3.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue.

“Our tourism target is not too far,” TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool told the press on Monday, adding that some 9.3 million people have already landed on Thai soil in the first quarter of this year, exceeding the target of 9 million.

Manat, meanwhile, said that of the 9.3 million visitors, more than 5 million had opted for True SIM cards and roaming services. Hence, he said, he was quite confident True will capture 65% of the market share in the sale of SIM cards and roaming services.

True’s deputy CEO Sharad Mehrotra said that the company has come with a new post-merger application that covers both service information and various after-sales services that align with its 5G coverage, wide bandwidth and low latency.