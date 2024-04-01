Newly merged True Corporation eyes wider market share with TAT collaboration
Telecom giant True Corporation is hoping to capture 65% of the market through its latest collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The main focus of the expansion will be selling SIM cards and roaming services to foreigners, True Corp’s CEO Manat Manavutiveth said on Monday.
The collaboration will also focus on promoting TAT’s special travel campaigns, privileges and other tourism-related initiatives. The telecom giant also plans to promote Thailand’s secondary cities and each region’s unique soft power.
Claiming to be Thailand’s biggest 5G network, Manat said that True’s aim is to provide necessary connections to every tourist in every corner of the country.
According to TAT, Thailand expects to welcome 36 million foreigners this year, and make 3.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue.
“Our tourism target is not too far,” TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool told the press on Monday, adding that some 9.3 million people have already landed on Thai soil in the first quarter of this year, exceeding the target of 9 million.
Manat, meanwhile, said that of the 9.3 million visitors, more than 5 million had opted for True SIM cards and roaming services. Hence, he said, he was quite confident True will capture 65% of the market share in the sale of SIM cards and roaming services.
True’s deputy CEO Sharad Mehrotra said that the company has come with a new post-merger application that covers both service information and various after-sales services that align with its 5G coverage, wide bandwidth and low latency.
This readiness, he said, meets the demands of digital nomads, whose lifestyle requires high-quality network connections to allow them to work from anywhere.
Citing a recent online survey, he said that an affordable cost of living, high-speed internet, safety, ease of visa application and plenty of co-working spaces are among the top factors attracting digital nomads to Thailand.
Separately, in a bid to maintain its leadership in the telecoms market after the merger, True is focusing on five new infrastructures and services, namely cell site, bandwidth, coverage, intelligence and engineers.
“We plan to modernise 10,000 network sites by yearend, up from 8,000 last year. This number will be increased to 17,000 next year, which will see 18,000 network sites also being upgraded to boost the spectrum. This will bring 5G coverage up to 95% nationwide, up from 90% currently,” said Prathet Tankuranun, chief technology officer.
The newly merged True-Dtac, which is operating under the name "True Corporation", has captured 54% of the telecom market. The remainder is held by AIS. Earlier in March, the company announced its goal of becoming Thailand’s top telecom-tech company by leveraging both companies’ strengths.
The business has also unveiled its tripartite strategic plan for 2024, which includes the use of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies to redefine the business, offer unique services and modernise its digital infrastructure.