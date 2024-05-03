Invitation for Bids

4. Only eligible Bidders with the following key qualifications defined in the Bidding Document may participate in this bidding:

a) Submission of audited financial statements or, if not required by the law of the Bidder’s country, other financial statements acceptable to the Employer, for the last three (3) years to demonstrate the current soundness of the Bidder’s financial position. As a minimum, the Bidder’s net worth for the last year calculated as the difference between total assets and total liabilities should be positive.

b) Minimum average annual construction turnover of 2,450 million Thai Baht calculated as total certified payments received for contracts in progress or completed, within the last three (3) years.

c) Construction experience in at least two contracts that have been satisfactorily and substantially completed within the last 10 years and that are similar to the proposed works ie; elevated structure for road or train or mass transit, where the value of the Bidder’s participation under each contract exceeds 2,000 million Thai Baht.

d) For the above or other contracts, the minimum construction experience in the following key activities;

i. Construction, on a single contract, of an elevated roadway, railway or equivalent structure constructed using the Segment Box Girder and Balance Cantilever methods. The continuously elevated structure shall have a minimum length of 1 km with maximum span length between piers not being less than 80m (centre to centre) at least one span and that span has to be constructed using the Balance Cantilever methods only.

ii. Construction of a minimum of 36,000 cubic meters of concrete pavement on a single contract.

The qualification criteria are more completely described in the Bidding Document.



5. Interested Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents, Bidders should contact:

Climate-Resilient Connectivity for the Eastern Economic Corridor Project:

The Intercity Motorway No.7 (Extension to Link with U-Tapao International Airport)

Bureau of International Highways Cooperation

Department of Highways (DOH)

Attention: Mr.Tunwin Svasdisant - Director, Bureau of International Highways Cooperation

2/486 Si Ayutthaya Road, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi,

Bangkok, Thailand 10400

Phone: + 66 2 354 6704

Facsimile Number: + 66 2 354 6729

E-mail: [email protected]



6. To obtain the bidding documents in English, eligible bidders should

• E-mail to above mentioned E-Mail address requesting the Download Link for the Bidding Documents for Civil Works : Climate-Resilient Connectivity for the Eastern Economic Corridor Project: The Intercity Motorway No.7 (Extension to Link with U-Tapao International Airport).

However, the Bidder’s representative must present a letter duly signed by the Authorized Signatory of the firm, authorizing him/her along with the sending E-Mail to acquire the Bidding Documents.

The Bidders who do not E-mail to DOH and do not provide appropriate documents requesting the Download Link for the Bidding Documents will not allow to submit their bids.

Please note that DOH will only response the Bidder’s E-Mail during DOH Working Hours only. (Monday – Friday between 8.30 am. – 4.30 pm. (Local Time, Bangkok, Thailand)).

• Bidding document can be download free of charge.



7. A pre-bid meeting shall take place on May 21, 2024 at 10:00 am. (Local Time, Bangkok, Thailand) at the Department of Highways. Bidders are requested to notify DOH through the above mentioned E-mail at least 72 hours in advance of names (up to a maximum of two people) of those who will attend.



8. Deliver your bid

• to the address

Bureau of International Highways Cooperation

Department of Highways (DOH)

Attention: Mr.Tunwin Svasdisant - Director, Bureau of International Highways Cooperation

Street Address: 2/486 Si Ayutthaya Road, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi,

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

• on or before the deadline June 20, 2024. Late bids shall be rejected.

Together with a Bid Security/Bid-Securing Declaration



9. Technical bids will be opened immediately in the presence of Bidders’ representatives who choose to attend, whereas the Financial Bids shall remain sealed and unopened and shall be placed locked. The Financial Bids of only Technically Responsive and Qualified Bidders shall be opened after Technical Bid Evaluation, whereas, the Financial Bids of those Bidders whose Technical Bids are not responsive and not qualified shall be returned unopened after the Technical Bid Evaluation. Please note that the method of Technical Bid Evaluation of this project will be the Pass/Fail Criteria.



10. Please note that the Construction Cost of this Project is funded by ADB’s loan (80% of the procurement cost), and the Government of Kingdom of Thailand shall provide a 20% counterpart fund. The 7% rate of value-added tax (VAT) only applied to the Government of Kingdom of Thailand’s financing.