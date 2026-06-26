AOT cuts passenger target as Middle East war weighs on travel

Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said the war in the Middle East had prompted AOT to revise down its business targets.

Under the latest forecast, passenger growth across AOT’s six airports for the current fiscal year, ending in September 2026, is expected to stand at 0%, or remain flat from the same period last year. Passenger volume in the previous year was around 126 million.

Paweena said the conflict in the Middle East had affected oil-price volatility. Fuel costs account for as much as 40% of air ticket prices, while the passenger service charge (PSC) accounts for only about 5%. Even if the war ends, AOT expects oil prices to remain high for some time, which could affect passengers’ travel decisions.

However, AOT remains confident that the aviation industry will return to growth in the next fiscal year if global unrest eases. The company is also preparing strategic plans to cope with volatility from external factors.