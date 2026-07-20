CKPower turns operational innovation into award-winning climate action



Xayaburi project transforms organic waste into environmental value

The second award went to the Waste to Value - Hinghoi: Preserving and Restoring Natural Resources project at Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant in Lao PDR.

The project transforms organic waste from food scraps the power plant into soil conditioners, supporting environmentally friendly agriculture and strengthening environmental awareness among youth groups and local communities.

It has helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions from waste burning by more than 3,840 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The project can also produce up to 2,665 kilogrammes of soil conditioner a year for distribution to communities around the power plant, helping reduce fertiliser expenses by more than 72,900 baht annually.

Participating households have earned an average of around 9,300 baht each from vegetable cultivation.

Beyond the figures, the project has improved understanding of waste management, organic waste use and natural resource conservation. It has also strengthened cooperation between the company, local communities and stakeholders, turning circular economy principles into practical action.

CKPower plans to expand local collaboration networks to support community – based innovation, maintains environmental balance and chemical-free farming, while reinforcing the private sector’s role in creating share value for society. The project supports both the Clean Electricity and Kind Neighbour pillars.



C-K-P framework supports sustainable growth

CKPower’s five-year sustainability framework for 2022-2026 is built around three “C-K-P” pillars: Clean Electricity, Kind Neighbour and Partnership for Life.

Clean Electricity focuses on applying environmentally friendly technologies and innovations to improve operational efficiency, enhance energy management, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, nd support environmental conservation.

Kind Neighbour covers CKPower’s responsibility to improve quality of life and create value for communities, society and stakeholders, while applying international human rights principles across its business value chain.

Partnership for Life aims to strengthen business resilience and sustainable growth through new investment opportunities in Thailand and ASEAN. It also supports the use of innovation and digital technology to enhance regional energy security and deliver fair returns for customers and shareholders.



Renewables and innovation support the net zero path

CKPower has aligned its sustainability strategy with its vision of becoming one of the region’s largest renewable power producers with one of the lowest carbon footprints.

Its five-year framework sets targets, indicators and action plans across five areas: energy management and climate change, biodiversity, community and social care, respect for human rights, and business resilience.

Renewable energy accounts for 93% of CKPower’s installed capacity, with the company aiming to raise the share to at least 95%. It also targets using 100% renewable electricity across the organisation by 2043.

In 2025, the group’s renewable power plants supplied more than 10 million megawatt-hours of renewable electricity to Thailand, representing 17% of the country’s renewable electricity use. This helped avoid 5.34 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions.

To support this transition, CKPower is embedding ESG knowledge across its workforce through training and business-focused activities. The aim is to help employees apply sustainability principles in daily operations, improve efficiency and develop innovations that reduce environmental impact.



Building innovation across all power plants

CKPower is raising long-term production standards through technology, innovation and workforce development.

The company is promoting an internal culture of “innovators”, encouraging employees to improve work processes and develop practical solutions across the group’s energy businesses.

This approach is designed to increase efficiency, reduce resource use, limit environmental and community impacts, strengthening energy security and improve adaptability.

In 2025, CKPower recorded a cumulative total of 25 innovations and 60 innovators. It also shared knowledge and innovation to 2,780 stakeholders, helping extend practical learning beyond the organisation.

The company’s applied innovations reduced energy use by 21,454 megawatt-hours a year, cut fuel oil consumption by 8,730.39 litres a year, lowered greenhouse gas emissions by 3,998.42 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year, reduced water use by 107,751 cubic metres a year and cut energy costs by 16.54 million baht a year.

CKPower plans to expand innovation across all its power plants by supporting employees from every function to study, develop and further apply innovation projects for practical use in their own units.

In 2025, it introduced SD 03: CKP Innovation for Sustainability and SD 04: Innovation for Society to strengthen sustainability knowledge among working groups at each power plant.

Together with technology, innovation and employee capability development, workforce capability, technology, risk management and continuous innovation are supporting CKPower’s progress towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, while strengthening energy security and sustainable growth.