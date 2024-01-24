Budget for digital ads expected to exceed spending on TV ads in 2024

Amid numerous challenges, traditional media that once dominated the market is facing stiff competition from new digital platforms.

Media Intelligence Group (MI Group) predicted that traditional media and TV will account for 35%, marking the first time TV will be surpassed since its inception. This shift is attributed to digital advertising aiming for a 45% share. Out-of-home and mobile media will account for 20%.

Pawat Ruangdejworachai, CEO of MI Group, revealed that the advertising budget this year is projected to be around 88 billion baht, a 3.4-billion-baht increase, or around 4%, over 2023, which closed at about 84.5 billion baht, growing by 4.3%.

Key changes in the advertising landscape for this year include a significant presence of digital advertising on various platforms such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram), YouTube, and online video, as well as strategies like Affiliate Marketing.

The TV advertising budget is expected to decrease by 2% in 2024. This marks the first year where TV advertising budgets will be surpassed by digital media. The prediction of a gradual decline in TV advertising budgets has been influenced by the emergence of new media, changing consumer behaviour, and an expected 2% decrease this year.