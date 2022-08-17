Thailand among globe's top 10 cryptocurrency users

The United States, for example, topped the globe with precisely 27.49 million cryptocurrency owners, accounting for 8.31 per cent of its population, even though India had more than 100 million owners in comparison but 7.30 per cent of its population. Likewise, the US had 33,212 bitcoin ATMs compared to just two in India.

Taking into account various factors, Merchant Machine ranked Thailand an overall fifth with 3.62 million owners, accounting for 5.20 per cent of its population. Thailand was rated ahead of Vietnam, at 9th, even though this Southeast Asian country had more crypto owners – 5.96 million – and a higher 6.12 per cent of population.

“Cryptocurrency has grown massively in popularity over the past few years, with more and more people choosing to invest in digital currencies,” Merchant Machine said.

It added that as of 2021, there were an estimated 300 million crypto users around the world.