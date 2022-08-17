Fri, August 26, 2022

Thailand among globe's top 10 cryptocurrency users

Thailand is among the top 10 cryptocurrency users in the world, according to a survey by payment information and comparison website Merchant Machine.

The survey took into account a host of factors to decide the top 10, which included the number of owners, businesses that accept crypto and ATMs.

 

The United States, for example, topped the globe with precisely 27.49 million cryptocurrency owners, accounting for 8.31 per cent of its population, even though India had more than 100 million owners in comparison but 7.30 per cent of its population. Likewise, the US had 33,212 bitcoin ATMs compared to just two in India.

Taking into account various factors, Merchant Machine ranked Thailand an overall fifth with 3.62 million owners, accounting for 5.20 per cent of its population. Thailand was rated ahead of Vietnam, at 9th, even though this Southeast Asian country had more crypto owners – 5.96 million – and a higher 6.12 per cent of population.

“Cryptocurrency has grown massively in popularity over the past few years, with more and more people choosing to invest in digital currencies,” Merchant Machine said.

It added that as of 2021, there were an estimated 300 million crypto users around the world.

According to Merchant Machine, the top 10 cryptocurrency users are:

1. US (27.49 million owners, accounting for 8.31% of population)

2. Ukraine (5.56 million, accounting for 12.73% of population)

3. UK (3.36 million, accounting for 4.95% of population)

4. India (100.74 million, accounting for 7.30% of population)

5. Thailand (3.62 million, accounting for 5.20% of population)

6. Russia (17.37 million, accounting for 11.91% of population)

7. France (2.17 million, accounting for 3.34% of population)

8. Netherlands (521,404, accounting for 3.04% of population)

9. Vietnam (5.96 million, accounting for 6.12% of population)

10. Colombia (3.12 million, accounting for 6.14% of population).

