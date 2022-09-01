Exim Bank offers loans to ease liquidity problems of export-oriented startups

Exim Bank president Rak Vorrakitpokatorn said on Thursday that small-time business operators often face a lack of funding or liquidity for starting a new business or expanding their existing ones.

“As their business has yet to start or has just started, they have a lot of risk factors, which make it difficult for them to get loans,” Rak said.

He added that Exim Bank is joining forces with Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation in extending loans to borrowers seeking personal loans under this project.

To be eligible for the project, prospective applicants must be an original equipment manufacturer or original brand manufacturer that is export-oriented.