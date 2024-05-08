Thailand and Vietnam battle it out for rice export ranking

Statistics for the first quarter of 2024 revealed that India had exported the most rice at 4.3 million tonnes, a drop of 28.1% year on year, said TREA.

In second place was Thailand with 2.46 million tonnes (19.4% increase YOY), followed by Vietnam with 2.18 million tonnes (17.7% increase YOY), Pakistan with 1.98 million tonnes (68.5% increase YOY), and the United States with 800,000 tonnes (90.5% increase YOY).

India’s rice exports for the rest of the year could see further contraction as the government reportedly plans to impose more restrictions on exports to curb rising domestic prices, said TREA, quoting reports by local Indian media Mint.com.

According to Mint, the average retail price of rice on the domestic market has jumped 13.1% year on year, prompting the government to increase measures to help domestic consumers amidst the general election, the results of which will be announced in June.

Analysts believe that India’s export restriction on white rice and steam rice, currently capped at 25% and 15% of domestic output respectively, could be further reduced to 5% to ensure adequate stock available for domestic consumption.