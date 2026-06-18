Tariff Shocks Trigger Low Action Thresholds for Asia Pacific Supply Chain Overhauls

Deloitte survey reveals a low tolerance for tariff volatility, forcing APAC executives to swap short-term pricing fixes for structural supply chain overhauls.

Nearly half of Asia Pacific businesses are prepared to execute comprehensive overhauls of their supply chains when tariff-related cost increases hover between 21% and 40%, revealing a significantly lower threshold for C-suite intervention than previously expected.

According to Deloitte’s 2025 Asia Pacific Tax and Tariff Complexity Survey, released on Thursday, an additional 41% of corporate leaders would initiate significant supply chain realignments even if cost escalations remained below 20%.

The findings signal a fundamental shift across the region's corporate landscape, as senior executives increasingly move away from passive price adjustments to treat cost volatility as an immediate catalyst for model transformation.

The data points to an contracting window for financial resilience across regional industries. Over 80% of companies currently rely on a revenue buffer within 40% of existing tariff-related expenses to absorb cost shocks.

This low tolerance for tariff adjustments has forced a strategic recalibration in the C-suite, with 70% of business leaders indicating that their primary supply chain focus has transitioned from cost minimisation to prioritising reliability, stability, or strategic alignment.

Conversely, a mere 16% of respondents continue to prioritise the lowest-cost provider when managing their logistics networks.