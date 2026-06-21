Thailand urged to accelerate energy transition as US-Iran sign MoU

Thailand needs to accelerate its transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) and expand the use of renewable energy to strengthen long-term energy security, according to Dr. Areeporn Asawinpongphan, a researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

While the United States and Iran have signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Dr. Areeporn warned that geopolitical risks remain unpredictable and could continue to threaten global energy markets.

"The government should support sectors that can be more electrified, especially the transportation sector that can shift from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles, which would help lower oil consumption," she said.

She also urged policymakers to reduce Thailand's dependence on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East and accelerate investment in domestic renewable energy sources, particularly solar power.



Despite efforts to accelerate the green transition, Thailand's energy mix remains dominated by fossil fuels. According to Thailand's National Statistical Office and the Ministry of Energy, Crude oil represented around 38% of the country's primary energy supply, followed by natural gas at 27%, while renewable sources account for roughly 17% in 2024.

Speaking during an interview on The Next Move, Dr. Areeporn said the US-Iran agreement is positive for Thailand in the short term, as it reduces the risk of disruptions to global oil and gas supplies and helps stabilize energy prices.