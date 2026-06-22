Commerce Ministry moves against 140 accountants in nominee crackdown

The Commerce Ministry is preparing action against 140 “grey accountants” as part of a nationwide crackdown on the use of Thai nominees to conceal foreign ownership in restricted businesses.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development (DBD), said the department had worked with relevant agencies over the past eight months to prevent and suppress the use of Thai nationals as proxy shareholders, or nominees, for foreign investors.

The move aims to ensure fair trade and protect Thailand’s economic interests.

The department is focusing on six high-risk business groups: tourism and related businesses, real estate, e-commerce and logistics, hotels and resorts, agriculture, and construction.

Poonpong said the DBD had issued an order requiring Thai shareholders in companies jointly invested with foreign nationals — where foreigners hold less than half of the shares and the company remains legally Thai — to submit three months of bank statements from the date capital or share payments were made.

The measure, which took effect on January 1, 2026, is intended to prove whether Thai shareholders have genuine financial capacity to invest.

The DBD said the measure helped reduce the number of nominee-risk company registrations by 51.05% from January 1 to March 31, 2026, compared with the same period last year.

After additional investment-verification measures were introduced on April 1, 2026, the number of nominee-risk firms fell by a further 65.22% between April 1 and May 31.

The department is preparing another round of stricter measures, expected to take effect on August 1, 2026, after public hearings are completed.