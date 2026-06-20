Authorities flag over 600 Phuket firms in foreign nominee business crackdown

Thai authorities have stepped up their crackdown on suspected foreign nominee businesses in Phuket after checks of more than 30,000 registered companies found over 600 firms at risk of nominee arrangements.

The latest operation was carried out in Patong, Kathu district, under search warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court. Officers from several agencies inspected business premises suspected of using Thai nationals to hold shares on behalf of foreign investors.

The targets included hotels, car rental businesses, tour companies, restaurants and related operations in one of Phuket’s busiest tourism areas.





The operation was led by Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy national police chief, together with Pol Lt Gen Nopsilp Poolsawat, commissioner attached to the Office of the National Police Chief.

Other senior officials taking part included Phuket deputy governor, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, Phuket police chief, commander of Immigration Division 6; deputy director-general of the Department of Business Development; and deputy directors-general of the Department of Lands.

Representatives from local administration agencies, the Phuket commercial office, the provincial employment office, the Phuket land office and other relevant agencies also joined the inspections.