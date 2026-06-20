Authorities flag over 600 Phuket firms in foreign nominee business crackdown

Thai authorities have stepped up their crackdown on suspected foreign nominee businesses in Phuket after checks of more than 30,000 registered companies found over 600 firms at risk of nominee arrangements.
The latest operation was carried out in Patong, Kathu district, under search warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court. Officers from several agencies inspected business premises suspected of using Thai nationals to hold shares on behalf of foreign investors.
The targets included hotels, car rental businesses, tour companies, restaurants and related operations in one of Phuket’s busiest tourism areas.
The operation was led by Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy national police chief, together with Pol Lt Gen Nopsilp Poolsawat, commissioner attached to the Office of the National Police Chief.
Other senior officials taking part included Phuket deputy governor, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, Phuket police chief, commander of Immigration Division 6; deputy director-general of the Department of Business Development; and deputy directors-general of the Department of Lands.
Representatives from local administration agencies, the Phuket commercial office, the provincial employment office, the Phuket land office and other relevant agencies also joined the inspections.
Pol Gen Samran said the Phuket operation formed part of an ongoing campaign against nominee networks and unlawful asset holding, particularly in high-risk tourism provinces.
In Phuket alone, authorities found more than 30,000 registered juristic persons. Of these, more than 11,000 companies had foreign shareholders.
After analysing the data, officials identified more than 600 companies considered at risk of nominee arrangements. In the first phase, authorities selected target groups for legal action, with summonses and arrest warrants already issued in several cases as the investigation expands.
Landholding checks also found links to possible Thai nominee ownership or business structures that may breach the law.
Across the three Andaman provinces of Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga, officials have seized or are pursuing legal action over more than 46 rai of land, with a combined value of more than 1.053 billion baht.
In Phuket alone, the cases involve about 15 rai and 13 square wah of land.
Authorities stressed that the operation was not intended to block foreign investment, but to ensure fairness and require all business activity to comply with Thai law.
The Department of Business Development and the Department of Lands also provided legal information to help operators understand the correct channels for lawful business operations.
Officials also warned law firms, accounting firms and business consultants not to advise or assist clients in evading the law or setting up Thai nominees for foreign investors.
Pol Gen Samran said the prime minister and national police chief had instructed all agencies to enforce the law seriously and support transparent business practices under commercial and land laws.
Authorities said the aim was to protect confidence in Phuket as an international tourism destination while ensuring that foreign-linked businesses operate legally and fairly.