Thai Economy Face-Off: Three Fragile Triggers Drag Down Growth as Baht Hits One-Year Low

Rising household debt, a tech-heavy K-shaped recovery, and tightening financial conditions stall Thailand’s growth despite minor GDP upgrades.
The Thai economy is facing an uphill battle against a trio of deep-seated structural vulnerabilities, even as major economic research centres nudge short-term growth forecasts upward.
In its latest economic outlook, the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) upgraded Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for this year to 2% from a previous estimate of 1.7%.
However, economists warn that the headline figure masks severe domestic friction. Economic growth is projected to slow further to 1.9% next year, reflecting a structural slowdown far below the country's historical average growth rate of 2.5% to 3%.
Dr Yunyong Thaicharoen, chief executive officer of the Wealth Research and Strategy Council at SCB EIC, noted that global headwinds—including geopolitical tensions, rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, and prolonged high interest rates—are compounding local pressures.
According to the briefing, three critical vulnerabilities are currently dragging down the performance of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
1. An Uneven, Highly Concentrated ‘K-Shaped’ Recovery
While Thailand's headline numbers have been bolstered by private investment and manufacturing, the recovery remains strictly siloed within high-tech industries.
Because Thailand's technology manufacturing relies heavily on foreign components, a surge in high-tech exports has triggered a parallel spike in the import of industrial machinery. Consequently, these exports are failing to generate meaningful domestic value.
The stark disparity of this recovery is evident in production capacity utilisation. While high-demand sectors like semiconductors are operating at an optimal 90% capacity, the broader industrial average languishes at just 59%.
Furthermore, a projected third-quarter lift driven by the government’s 400 billion baht ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ stimulus package is expected to be temporary, with economic momentum projected to cool down again by the final quarter of the year.
Exacerbating this trade vulnerability is the looming threat of US trade policy changes. As the US transitions from Section 122 to Section 301 tariff measures, Thailand risks being hit with 2.5% to 10% tariffs due to perceived gaps in its import verification safeguards, lagging behind regional neighbours like Malaysia and Cambodia, who have already secured bilateral terms.
2. Deepening Household and SME Fragility
Despite marginal economic expansion, low-and-middle-income families alongside small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) are trapped in a severe cost-of-living squeeze.
A widespread "deleveraging" trend has emerged, with Thai households cutting spending by 5% and slashing debt by 11.8% to cope with mounting liabilities. Crucially, labour income has fallen by 5% simultaneously, leaving vulnerable households increasingly dependent on state welfare.
This domestic weakness is trickling directly into the property market, where real estate ownership transfers are on track to contract for the fourth consecutive year. With consumer purchasing power severely diminished, buyers are pivoting sharply toward secondary market homes over pricier new builds, leaving property developers stranded.
3. Tight Credit Conditions and a Plunging Baht
Although Thailand’s benchmark policy rate sits at a seemingly modest 1%, actual monetary conditions have tightened drastically. Credit expansion is restricted almost entirely to large conglomerates, while lending to SMEs continues to contract.
Credit quality among smaller businesses is deteriorating rapidly, with special-monitoring (Stage 2) loans and non-performing loans (Stage 3) now accounting for nearly half of all SME debt.
Currency Watch: The Baht’s Retreat
The Thai currency has depreciated by roughly 3% this year, slipping further as geopolitical tensions flare up in the Middle East. Market strategists at Krungsri and Krungthai Bank confirmed the baht touched a one-year low of 33.20 per US dollar, hit by shifting expectations surrounding US monetary policy.
With the US Federal Reserve signalling a "higher-for-longer" interest rate stance, a sharp sell-off in Asian tech equities has stalled foreign capital inflows into Thai equities. Analysts warn the currency’s downward trajectory could easily drag on through September.
Having recently broken past the psychological resistance barrier of 33.00 baht per dollar, the local currency is now vulnerable to testing the next critical technical resistance level at 33.50 baht per dollar.